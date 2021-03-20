Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Scotland: (24) 52 Tries: Cherry 2, Van der Merwe 2, Graham, Jones, Steele, Johnson Con: Hogg 6 Italy: (10) 10 Try: Bigi Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi

Scotland ran in eight tries as they dispatched a limp Italy at Murrayfield and returned to winning ways in the Six Nations.

Hooker Dave Cherry and wing Duhan van der Merwe both scored twice, with Darcy Graham and Huw Jones running in first-half scores.

Scott Steele and Sam Johnson also scored as Italy's indiscipline brought two yellow cards after the break.

Scotland could still salvage second place from their Six Nations campaign.

However it would require a bonus-point in the rearranged trip to France - a far tougher assignment - and other results to go their way.

Several of coach Gregor Townsend's rejigged line-up took the opportunity to shine.

Centre Jones - making his first start in more than a year - looked sharp, while Cherry - preferred to George Turner - was precise at a line-out that misfired in defeat by Ireland.

Whatever positives however come with a caveat that they came against an Italy side who were vastly over-matched for the fifth round in succession.

