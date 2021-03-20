Six Nations: Scotland 52-10 Italy - Townsend's side rout visitors at Murrayfield
|Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Italy
|Scotland: (24) 52
|Tries: Cherry 2, Van der Merwe 2, Graham, Jones, Steele, Johnson Con: Hogg 6
|Italy: (10) 10
|Try: Bigi Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi
Scotland ran in eight tries as they dispatched a limp Italy at Murrayfield and returned to winning ways in the Six Nations.
Hooker Dave Cherry and wing Duhan van der Merwe both scored twice, with Darcy Graham and Huw Jones running in first-half scores.
Scott Steele and Sam Johnson also scored as Italy's indiscipline brought two yellow cards after the break.
Scotland could still salvage second place from their Six Nations campaign.
However it would require a bonus-point in the rearranged trip to France - a far tougher assignment - and other results to go their way.
Several of coach Gregor Townsend's rejigged line-up took the opportunity to shine.
Centre Jones - making his first start in more than a year - looked sharp, while Cherry - preferred to George Turner - was precise at a line-out that misfired in defeat by Ireland.
Whatever positives however come with a caveat that they came against an Italy side who were vastly over-matched for the fifth round in succession.
A particularly derogatory, derisive and disparaging one on this occasion too!
Italy peaked with a couple of genuinely world class players but are now going backwards.
Italy haven’t won a game in the 6N since 2015 and lost heavily again today in Scotland 52 – 10.
We really need to see them play again – personally I would like to see 6N expand to seven to include Georgia but at the very least, why are the two teams not playing each other more regularly?
As much as the IRE/WAL games were disappointing, SCO were basically 6 points away from going into a GS next week. Poor against IRE though and it is an "if only" of course.
A win against FRA next week I'd consider this a good 6N if not a missed opportunity.
Italy disappointing again. So many basic mistakes, most club sides would beat this team. I'm not sure what the solution is, investment or relegation?