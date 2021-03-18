Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maks van Dyk was part of the South Africa side that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2012

Worcester have signed Exeter prop Maks van Dyk on a "short-term" loan to cover injuries to tight-heads Nick Schonert, Conor Carey and Richard Palframan.

The South African, 29, joined Exeter in November but has yet to play for the Premiership and European champions.

Van Dyk will give cover for Joe Morris as Worcester go to Bath on Saturday.

He has played for Sharks, Cheetahs and Griquas in his native country and also had spells at Leinster, Toulouse and Harlequins, where he ended last term.