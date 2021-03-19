Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester have not beaten Exeter in a Premiership game since September 2017

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 20 March Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Injuries and international call-ups see Exeter select youngster Harvey Skinner at centre for the visit of Leicester.

Ollie Devoto joins him after injuries to Ian Whitten and Tom Hendrickson last week, while Ollie Woodburn replaces Alex Cuthbert as one of six changes.

Leicester make eight changes to the side that beat Gloucester.

Nephi Leatigaga, Charlie Clare and Joe Heyes come into the front row while Tomás Lavanini and Cameron Henderson start at lock.

Jack van Poortvliet gets the nod at scrum-half, Matt Scott returns at outside centre and Guy Porter comes in on the wing.

Despite scoring a try in Exeter's win over Harlequins, scrum-half Stu Townsend drops out of the Exeter match-day squad with Jack Maunder returning.

In the pack, Ben Moon comes into the front row for Alec Hepburn while Sean Lonsdale takes the place of Sam Skinner - on Six Nations duty with Scotland - at lock.

Exeter: Cordero; Woodburn, Skinner, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Innard, Williams, Kirsten, Lonsdale, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Taione, Hepburn, Street, Armand, Capstick, Hidalgo-Clyne, John, Hodge

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Scott, Kelly, Porter; Henry, Van Poortvliet; Leatigaga, Clare, Heyes, Henderson, Lavanini, Brink, Reffell, Liebenberg (capt)

Replacements: Kerr, Whitcombe, De Bruin, Wells, Wallace, White, McPhillips, Potter

Referee: Jack Makepeace