Gloucester have made wholesale changes from the side which earned a losing bonus point against Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Stoop Date: Saturday, 20 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make six changes to the side that narrowly lost at Exeter last week as Jordan Els, Joe Gray and Simon Kerrod form a new-look front row.

Lock Dino Lamb starts in place of injured captain Stephan Lewies while Andre Esterhuizen and Luke Northmore come into the midfield.

Hooker Ethan Hunt makes his first Premiership start for Gloucester as part of 12 changes to the side.

The entire pack has been changed from the team that lost to Leicester.

Val Rapava-Ruskin and Fraser Balmain start either side of Hunt while Matt Garvey captains the side from the second row alongside Oliver Atkins.

Flankers Jack Clement and Freddie Clarke are named in the side while former England forward Ben Morgan gets his first start of the season at number eight.

Young scrum-half Charlie Chapman starts in place of Willi Heinz, former England back Matt Banahan comes in at centre alongside Henry Trinder as Billy Twelvetrees is left out, while Jacob Morris starts on the wing with Charlie Sharples switching to full-back.

Quins, in third place, are five points behind champions Exeter in second, while Gloucester, in 11th, are only three points above bottom side Worcester,

Harlequins: Brown; Green, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Els, Gray, Kerrod, Symons, Lamb, Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt (capt)

Replacements: Baldwin, Marler, Louw, Young, Lawday, Landajo, Herron Tapuai

Gloucester: Sharples; Seabrook, Trinder, Banahan, Morris; Barton, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Hunt, Balmain, Garvey (capt), Atkins, Clarke, Clement, B Morgan

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Thomas, Howard, Jones, Marsh, A Morgan

Referee: Ian Tempest