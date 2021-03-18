Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade against Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations match, making his first international start at outside centre since 2016.

Slade suffered a calf injury in training on Monday, making way for Daly - a replacement full-back in last weekend's victory against France - to return to the starting XV.

Harlequins back Joe Marchant is among the replacements.

England's forward pack is unchanged.

England team to face Ireland

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.

More to follow.