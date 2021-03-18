Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Green (left) and Darren Atkins both played for England at Under-20 level

Jersey have signed ex-England Under-20 backs Darren Atkins and Max Green on loan from Bath for the rest of the shortened Championship season.

Atkins, 24, who can play full-back or wing, and scrum-half Green, 25, will help fill the gaps for coach Harvey Biljon left by early-season injuries.

"Both Darren and Max are quality players who haven't been getting much game time recently," said Biljon.

"They are hungry to get out on the field and play some rugby."

Atkins first joined Bath at the age of 15, when he was still a pupil at Millfield School, signing his first senior contract in 2018.

Bradford-born Green was with fellow Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie before joining Bath in 2017.

They follow the arrival last week of centre Scott Van Breda from Worcester, who this week signed South Africa-born forward Kyle Hatherell from Jersey.

Jersey began their new Championship campaign last Saturday when they were beaten 45-13 by relegated 2019 Premiership champions Saracens.