Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Stockdale has proven his fitness with Ulster after returning from a two-month injury lay-off in February

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jacob Stockdale has been named in the Ireland team for Saturday's final Six Nations match against England, with Leinster's James Lowe dropping out.

Wing Stockdale has not featured since the Autumn Nations Cup but has been recalled having proven his fitness for Ulster in recent weeks.

Connacht's Bundee Aki also returns to Andy Farrell's side, which shows six changes from the win over Scotland.

Conor Murray is included at half-back alongside captain Johnny Sexton.

Murray missed out on the win over Italy due to a hamstring problem and was an unused replacement in last week's defeat of Scotland.

Stockdale comes in to complete a back three that also includes Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan, while Aki's return in place of Garry Ringrose at inside centre sees Robbie Henshaw taking the No.13 jersey.

Farrell was forced into making changes from the side that edged out Scotland at Murrayfield last week with Ringrose and James Ryan both ruled out due to injury.

Tadhg Beirne will partner Iain Henderson at lock in Ryan's absence, while Josh van der Flier starts at openside with Will Connors having been ruled out with a knee injury in training on Wednesday.

CJ Stander is selected at blindside flanker for his final Ireland game at the Aviva after announcing his retirement earlier this week, while Dave Kilcoyne comes into the front row for Cian Healy.

Leinster's Jack Conan is named at number eight in what will be his 20th cap.

Back row Peter O'Mahony is named among the replacements with the Munster captain having completing his three-match suspension for his red card offence in the opening defeat by Wales.

Ireland are hoping to finish their campaign on a high with a victory over England having steadied the ship with wins against Italy and Scotland after losing the first two games to Wales and France.

Line-ups

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton (capt), Murray; Kilcoyne, Herring, Furlong, Henderson, Beirne, Stander, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Porter, Baird, O'Mahony, Gibson-Park, Burns, Larmour.

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.