Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade has earned 38 England caps since making his debut in 2015

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Henry Slade is a doubt for England's Six Nations finale in Ireland because of a calf problem.

The Exeter back has started every match in the tournament so far but sustained the injury in training on Monday.

A decision on his availability for Saturday's game is expected on Tuesday.

If Slade fails to recover in time, Ollie Lawrence or uncapped Paolo Odogwu are likely to take his place and Harlequins back Joe Marchant has already been called into camp as cover.

Slade, 27, was central to England's attacking improvements in last Saturday's 23-20 victory against France.

"The way Henry works off the ball is second to none," said England skills coach Ed Robinson.

"The way he puts himself in a position to attack and defend is brilliant. The way he sprints to chase kicks is phenomenal and that is a massive part of his game. He's a big driver in that for us."