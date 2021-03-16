Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures: Exeter to face Lyon on 3 April
Exeter will continue their Heineken Champions Cup defence at home to Lyon in the last 16 on Saturday, 3 April.
Four-time champions Leinster kick off the knockout stages as they host Toulon on 2 April, before Gloucester welcome La Rochelle later on that Friday.
On the same day Cardiff Blues travel to London Irish in the second-tier Challenge Cup - the first of three Anglo-Welsh ties in the tournament.
The competitions' format was changed after coronavirus cancellations.
Champions Cup fixtures
All times BST
Friday, 2 April
- 17:30 Leinster v RC Toulon, RDS Arena
- 20:00 Gloucester v La Rochelle, Kingsholm
Saturday, 3 April
- 12:30 Wasps v Clermont Auvergne, Ricoh Arena
- 15:00 Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park
- 17:30 Exeter Chiefs v Lyon, Sandy Park
Sunday, 4 April
- 12:30 Racing 92 v Edinburgh, Paris La Defense Arena
- 15:00 Bordeaux-Begles v Bristol Bears, Stade Chaban-Delmas
- 17:30 Scarlets v Sale Sharks, Parc y Scarlets
Quarter-finals - 9-11 April
- Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon
- Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse
- Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks
- Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh
Semi-finals - 30 April-2 May
Final - Saturday, 22 May
Challenge Cup fixtures
All times BST
Friday, 2 April
- 15:00 Zebre v Bath , Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
- 17:30 London Irish v Cardiff Blues, Brentford Community Stadium
- 20:00 Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors, GGL Stadium
Saturday, 3 April
- 15:00 Benetton v Agen, Stadio Comunale di Monigo
- 15:00 Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons, Liberty Stadium
- 17:30 Dragons v Northampton Saints, Rodney Parade
- 20:00 Leicester Tigers v Connacht, Welford Road
Sunday, 4 April
- 20:00 Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop
Quarter-finals - 9-11 April
- Winner Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Winner Benetton/Agen
- Winner Dragons/Northampton Saints v Winner Harlequins/Ulster
- Winner Zebre/Bath v Winner London Irish/Cardiff Blues
- Winner Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Winner Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons
Semi-finals - 30 April-2 May
Final: Friday, 21 May
