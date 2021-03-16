Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter won their first Champions Cup title in October 2020

Exeter will continue their Heineken Champions Cup defence at home to Lyon in the last 16 on Saturday, 3 April.

Four-time champions Leinster kick off the knockout stages as they host Toulon on 2 April, before Gloucester welcome La Rochelle later on that Friday.

On the same day Cardiff Blues travel to London Irish in the second-tier Challenge Cup - the first of three Anglo-Welsh ties in the tournament.

The competitions' format was changed after coronavirus cancellations.

Champions Cup fixtures

All times BST

Friday, 2 April

17:30 Leinster v RC Toulon, RDS Arena

20:00 Gloucester v La Rochelle, Kingsholm

Saturday, 3 April

12:30 Wasps v Clermont Auvergne, Ricoh Arena

15:00 Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park

17:30 Exeter Chiefs v Lyon, Sandy Park

Sunday, 4 April

12:30 Racing 92 v Edinburgh, Paris La Defense Arena

15:00 Bordeaux-Begles v Bristol Bears, Stade Chaban-Delmas

17:30 Scarlets v Sale Sharks, Parc y Scarlets

Quarter-finals - 9-11 April

Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon

Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse

Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh

Semi-finals - 30 April-2 May

Final - Saturday, 22 May

Challenge Cup fixtures

All times BST

Friday, 2 April

15:00 Zebre v Bath , Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17:30 London Irish v Cardiff Blues, Brentford Community Stadium

20:00 Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors, GGL Stadium

Saturday, 3 April

15:00 Benetton v Agen, Stadio Comunale di Monigo

15:00 Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons, Liberty Stadium

17:30 Dragons v Northampton Saints, Rodney Parade

20:00 Leicester Tigers v Connacht, Welford Road

Sunday, 4 April

20:00 Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop

Quarter-finals - 9-11 April

Winner Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Winner Benetton/Agen

Winner Dragons/Northampton Saints v Winner Harlequins/Ulster

Winner Zebre/Bath v Winner London Irish/Cardiff Blues

Winner Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Winner Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons

Semi-finals - 30 April-2 May

Final: Friday, 21 May