Tom Parton has scored tries against Gloucester and Bristol in the Premiership this season

London Irish full-back Tom Parton has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

Former England under-20 international Parton has scored three tries in his 11 appearances this season.

The 23-year-old missed the Exiles' victory against Worcester on Sunday after picking up a leg injury in a defeat by Leicester earlier this month.

Academy graduate Parton made his senior debut in 2017 and has scored four tries in 18 Premiership appearances.

"I've really enjoyed my rugby lately, so I'm delighted to get the deal done," he said.

"This is a special club and for me, to be playing with people that I've known for a long time, some of the guys I've known since I was 14, is really something special.

"I feel the club is moving in the right direction and It's an exciting time."