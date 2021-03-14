Craig Newby played in the Leicester Tigers side which lost to Leinster in the 2009 Heineken Cup final

Former New Zealand flanker Craig Newby will join Ulster on a one-year deal in a coaching reshuffle at the Pro14 side.

Newby will take over as skills coach from Dan Soper, who will step into the departing Dwayne Peel's position as assistant to head coach Dan McFarland.

The 41-year-old won three caps for the All Blacks and played for the Highlanders and Leicester Tigers, where he won the Premiership final in 2008.

He will begin his new role with the province in the summer.

Welshman Peel will leave his Ulster role at the end of this season after agreeing to join Cardiff Blues but is believed to be considering joining Scarlets as head coach.

A back-rower in his playing days back in New Zealand, Newby made the move to England in 2008 when he signed for Leicester Tigers and was part of the side that won the Premiership during his first season at the club.

Since making the move into coaching, he has gone on to hold a number of positions within the English National Leagues, and was with the NEC Japan Top League as forwards and defence coach for a season.

Newby will leave his role as director of rugby at St John's School in Leatherhead to take up the new position with Ulster. He is currently England women's Under-20 forwards coach and has been involved in the coaching set-up for both the Wasps U18s and Harlequins U16s.

"The positive environment at Ulster, together with how the club is run - both on and off the field - are what I am looking forward to being a part of when I join later this year," said Newby.

"By bringing my personality and skillset as a coach to the role, I hope to build on the great work already underway."