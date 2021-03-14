Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England forward Poppy Cleall was injured during Saracens' win

Saracens extended their lead at the top of the Premier 15s table with a 47-18 victory against Sale Sharks.

Despite the convincing win, it was a mixed afternoon for England international Poppy Cleall who scored a hat-trick in 20 minutes before leaving the field injured in the second half.

Forward Cleall will hope she can make a speedy recovery before England's Six Nations title defence begins in April.

Elsewhere, Gloucester-Hartpury beat DMP Durham Sharks 74-7.

Just two fixtures were played in the league this weekend - games that had been rearranged due to coronavirus postponements earlier in the season.

Sale remain ninth in the table after their loss, with Ireland international Lauren Delany's chip and chase the pick of the side's tries.

Two Gloucester players completed hat-tricks as they hosted DMP Durham Sharks, with Ellie Underwood and Sophie Tandy crossing three times each.

Gloucester are sixth in the table, 11 points off the top four play-off places, while Sharks are still without a point after 13 games.