Six Nations: Wales hammer Italy to set up Grand Slam finale against France

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Italy: (0) 7
Try: Ioane Con: Garbisi
Wales: (27) 48
Tries: Adams, Faletau, Owens 2, North, Sheedy, Rees-Zammit Cons: Biggar 3, Sheedy 2 Pens: Biggar

Wales set up a Grand Slam encounter against France in Paris next Saturday by clinically disposing of hapless Italy with a seven-try rout in Rome.

Hooker Ken Owens crossed for two tries, with further scores from Josh Adams, Taulupe Faletau, George North, Callum Sheedy and Louis Rees-Zammit.

Italy only managed a try through wing Monty Ioane in response.

Wayne Pivac's side can complete the Six Nations clean sweep by winning at the Stade de France next weekend.

France and Scotland will still have a match to play after their third-round game was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the French camp.

But Wales have the chance to create their own 'Super Saturday' with victory in Paris, where they could secure a second Grand Slam in three tournaments.

The omens are good. Wales have already won their fifth Six Nations Triple Crown since 2000 and on each of the previous occasions they have done so, they have gone on to seal the Grand Slam.

It represents a remarkable turnaround from a side that finished fifth in Pivac's first tournament in charge and managed only three wins in 10 games in 2020, although we have grown used to the boom-and-bust nature of Welsh rugby.

It might also be a special day for captain Alun Wyn Jones, who could become the first Welshman to celebrate four Grand Slams.

Wales have now matched their record of 17 Six Nations tries in one tournament with a game remaining.

This was Wales' 16th successive victory over Italy, with the last defeat coming in 2007, and also represents their longest winning run against one opponent, overtaking a run of 15 victories against France from 1908-1927.

Relegation for Italy?

Another heavy defeat will again raise the inevitable questions about Italy's position in the Six Nations and whether there should be relegation, with the likes of Georgia being given the chance to join the tournament.

The facts are damning. It was a 31st successive defeat for the Azzurri in the competition, with their last victory coming against Scotland in 2015. They have not managed a home Six Nations win for eight years, with 20 successive losses.

Italy have conceded 187 points and 26 tries in four games this year. Yet events off the field this week have actually strengthened their hand.

The £365m CVC private equity deal secures Italy's status as an equal partner for the next five years, with Six Nations boss Ben Morel saying the championship is "precious" and any changes "would need to be extremely carefully studied".

Dominant start

Before the match Pivac had warned not to expect any "razzle dazzle" from his Wales side, but that is exactly what the visitors provided in the Stadio Olimpico sunshine.

It was one-way traffic after Wales opened the scoring through a Dan Biggar penalty, before Italy captain Luca Bigi was yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes for cynically stopping scrum-half Gareth Davies taking a quick tap-penalty.

Davies had been one of two changes in the Wales side for injured Kieran Hardy, who had scored from a similar move against England.

From the resulting scrum, Wales made their numerical advantage tell as wing Adams, who claimed a hat-trick against Italy last year, dived over from a long Biggar pass. The fly-half converted.

Wales' dominance continued and searing breaks from Rees-Zammit and Adams allowed the visitors to move the ball in both directions before number eight Faletau crashed over as 12 points were scored with the extra man.

Wales also demonstrated their forward power when hooker Owens was driven over for his fourth international try from an attacking line-out.

Barnes then looked at television replays about a possible illegal tackle by Biggar on Italy flanker Johan Meyer.

The English barrister deemed there was no case to answer, although a later challenge by Biggar at the following ruck was not looked at.

The bonus point came in the 30th minute when Owens stretched over from another line-out for his second score.

Wales appeared to have scored a fifth try through Rees-Zammit but television match official Tom Foley picked up a final forward pass from Biggar as the visitors led 27-0 at half-time.

No mercy

The onslaught continued after the break with Jonathan Davies releasing co-centre North, who sprinted away to equal Shane Williams' Wales record of 22 Six Nations tries.

Italy responded with a fine individual effort from wing Ioane that Paolo Garbisi converted, while Adams was denied a second score after failing to ground the ball in time.

Wales made a raft of replacements, including Scarlets second-row Jake Ball coming on for his 50th cap, before Italy replacement prop Marco Riccion was yellow-carded for dangerous use of the elbow.

Wales took advantage with a first international try for Bristol fly-half Sheedy, before Rees-Zammit sped away spectacularly following an 80-metre interception to complete the scoring.

Man-of-the-match - Josh Navidi

Josh Navidi was man of the match
While spectacular tries were being scored, flanker Josh Navidi provided the basis for the win with a tireless performance in defence and attack

Line-ups

Italy: Trulla, Bellini, Brex, Canna, Ioane, Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Bigi (capt), Zilocchi, Cannone, Sisi, Negri, Meyer, Lamaro.

Replacements: Fabiani for Ioane (7-18), Lovotti for Fischetti (65) Riccioni for Zilocchi (33), Lazzaroni for Cannone (52), Mbanda for Meyer (26-36), Violi for Varney (63), Mori for Garbisi (54) Padovani for Trulla (44).

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, J Davies, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; W Jones, Owens, Tomas Francis, Hill, AW Jones (capt), Navidi, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee for Owens (54), Carre for W Jones (57), Brown for Francis (45), Ball for AW Jones (54), Wainwright for Faletau (51), L Williams for G Davies (52), Sheedy for Biggar (52), Halaholo for North (46)

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Pascal Gauzere (France) & Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 16:16

    From an England fan I was really impressed by the Welsh performance today. They have a very strong team and good luck to them next week.

    However, I was again disappointed by Italy, they seem to lack any direction and I don't know what they are contributing to this competition. Expanding rugby is important but not by having these non contests.

    • Reply posted by Angelic239, today at 16:19

      Angelic239 replied:
      Thank you and good luck to England against France, and not just because it suits us.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 16:23

    Excellent first half performance but a tad disappointed with the second half. Still scored some tries but the control we had in the first half slipped. Probably a good thing that Italy revived in the second half and made more of a game of it. Onward now to Paris with it all to play for. Personally I think the Welsh improvement from the Autumn has been amazing.

  • Comment posted by katieh, today at 16:23

    Surely we must be getting to a point where Italy need to be replaced, it just seems to be pointless them competing now

    • Reply posted by John Lilburne, today at 16:44

      John Lilburne replied:
      I agree, today's match just wasn't competitive, BP in 30 mins.

      I think there's been talk of a promotion / relegation situation for 6th place. This would give other teams a go but doesn't leave Italy totally out in the cold.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 16:36

    Good performance today from Wales seems like pivac has bought his game in now! Not just based on defence but all round rugby! Navidi brilliant again, zammit reminds me of JJ! And before the biggar high tackle claims come in there was no contact to head area! Thought it was strange barnes warning Italy ' next offence' yellow 2mins later Italy collapse maul 5m out just a pen !! Consistency please!!!

    • Reply posted by bigbaddog, today at 16:40

      bigbaddog replied:
      You have been repeatedly calling for Pivac to be sacked in the last 12 months?

  • Comment posted by supertramp, today at 16:20

    Good game from Wales, 7 tries on the board and nobody seemed to get injured so it's looking a good prospect for France. Can't help but feel sorry for Franco Smith though, just the pure frustration that must come from being in the Italy camp and the silly mistakes. I just want to see a competitive Italian team!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:45

    Wales are still not the finished product and could and and should have put 70 points on the board. No injuries and a real chance to clinch the grand slam next week.

    • Reply posted by powell77 , today at 17:15

      powell77 replied:
      I find the back play ponderous at best. I fail to see much creativity from deep as an unit. Sure, an individual can make a clean break but as for coordinated plays, no. Yet again, there was proof that Jon Davies is rubbish passing to the left. The other way, no issue.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 16:45

    All the negative comments re Italy I think are a bit harsh, in stages they look quit good and was only a few unfortunate errors that stopped them scoring more! Its looks like they are actually building a half decent young side, building on their succesfull u20s campaign a couple of seasons ago!

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 17:42

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Agreed Blues1959! Italy have some raw ability coming through & put together some decent phases of play - it's just consistency throughout the game.
      Bizarre moment from Josh A! But otherwise a good display from everyone in red

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:25

    It must be very difficult for teams with no attacking threat and poor discipline to watch Wales play with such composure and attacking threat all over the pitch. Well played both Wales and Italy. The big game of the 6N for Wales is next week. All hail Scott Quinnell pundit who knows his stuff when it comes to predictions.

    • Reply posted by Pedro, today at 16:33

      Pedro replied:
      Wales played well. Pity some of you Welsh supporters don’t have the same class.

  • Comment posted by jackgarvey, today at 16:30

    Wales won again in Rome. So England are saved from securing the wooden spoon this year.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:43

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      To be fair that is also in part because England have NEVER lost to Italy, least of all in the 6N.

  • Comment posted by Sausage n chips, today at 16:40

    On course for yet another Grand Slam, brilliant stuff. Haters gonna hate, armchair refs and TMO's gonna cry. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by Clem Fandango, today at 16:47

      Clem Fandango replied:
      One day you might even win the World Cup, only joking of course you won't.

  • Comment posted by Ct, today at 16:19

    Well done Wales !!! Congrats, grand slam ON.
    Real test next week, compare to last year, Wales look much improved and disciplined squad.

  • Comment posted by JJ, today at 17:11

    All to easy. Good to see the players get used to the Pivac Jones game plan the patterns are getting better and better. Well played Navidi Tipruic Faletau best back row in the championship.

  • Comment posted by yeah ok, today at 16:51

    Italy have had more than enough time to get their act together

    They should have no automatic entry to the 6N. Either remove them altogether or have them in qualifying with the likes of Georgia

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 17:15

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      Totally agree maybe I’m biased but I think Malta would add something special and a great destination for visiting fans ,can’t do worse than Italy

  • Comment posted by flex, today at 16:40

    Took their foot off the gas after the bonus point was secured, but 17 tries in 4 games will do nicely.

    • Reply posted by AmKreuz, today at 16:43

      AmKreuz replied:
      Yeah and that's what was needed after 30 mins. Fingers crossed for next weekend.

  • Comment posted by Grandslam2018, today at 16:21

    Italy games are so pointless

    • Reply posted by IMAC, today at 16:23

      IMAC replied:
      No they’re not; tons of points !

  • Comment posted by HaHaHa_England, today at 16:17

    Wales just too good at the moment. Stirring performance.

  • Comment posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 16:49

    Can someone explain how Italy in the 6 nations is of any benefit ,it’s just a joke ,relegation needs to put in place ,It’s making the 6 nations a weaker tournament ,full credit wales ,Romania ,Georgia ,deserve a shot

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 16:46

    It’s about time to look at Italy in the Six Nations, their game is hurt being used to get a bonus points view. Why not have Tier 2 nations play a competition and the winners of that play the bottom team in the Six Nations. Would create a bit of interest and perhaps Georgia might get in instead of Italy.

    • Reply posted by vern, today at 16:57

      vern replied:
      European T2 nations do play a tournament already.

      There are a number of current and ex Italian internationals agree with you. They (& I ) think that adding a playoff with the top of that T2 competition would actually be a big help to Italian rugby.
      My preference would be
      1) add Japan (already at the playing level) &
      2) have a playoff bottom of then 7N with top of T2

      Game needs to grow.

  • Comment posted by nonethewiser, today at 16:31

    Felt sorry for our forwards, especially in second half, should have thrashed Italy, instead too much experimental backs stuff that their outside centre read easily. Play like that against France and we will be thrashed. Our back row are easing in slowly but surely and will have to be the difference for us in Paris. I want France to beat England so we are not their personal revenge mission.

  • Comment posted by Faraway1985, today at 16:31

    Highlight was LRZ being compared to a netball player....

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 16:37

      jackgarvey replied:
      Explain what you meam, if you don,t mind.

