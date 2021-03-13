England 23-20 France: Maro Itoje try earns England Six Nations win at Twickenham

Maro Itoje and Ellis Genge celebrate Itoje's try
Itoje's late try stood after surviving a review by the television match official
Guinness Six Nations: England v France
England (13) 23
Tries: Watson, Itoje Cons: Farrell2 Pens: Farrell 3
France (17) 20
Tries: Dupont, Penaud Cons: Jalibert 2 Pens: Jalibert 2

England overhauled a stubborn, skilful France to snatch victory in a see-sawing Six Nations match at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones' side trailed 17-13 at the break after dazzling scores from Antoine Dupont and Damian Penaud had put France in front.

The hosts' pressure told in a cagey second half as Maro Itoje barged over for a 77th-minute score.

Even then France threatened to land a decisive counter-punch but Brice Dulin's break was snuffed out.

Wales' win over Italy earlier in the day means England's victory is too late to salvage a Six Nations title defence.

But victory went someway to re-establishing England's credentials as the northern hemisphere's superpower, in world rankings at least.

The 2019 World Cup runners-up had slipped to fourth, below France, after defeats by Scotland and Wales in their opening three games of this year's campaign.

Today's victory takes them back above their opponents to third.

But, with Wales and Scotland upwardly mobile and France a few minutes away from a first win at Twickenham since 2005, any claims to being Europe's number one side are far from conclusive.

France, who play unbeaten Wales in Paris next weekend, can still win the title for the first time since 2010.

Transition or tradition for poker-face Jones?

Owen Farrell celebrates with Luke Cowan-Dickie
Owen Farrell celebrates with Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was making only his fifth start

The question for Eddie Jones now is whether to stick or twist again.

The Australian has admitted that his side are in a period of transition, suggesting only around 70% of the current squad will feature at the next World Cup in 2023.

He brought the free-running full-back Max Malins and hard-carrying hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie into the starting line-up and his side seemed revived as they slugged it out with France in an enthralling first half.

Anthony Watson's try, created by Henry Slade's darting break and George Ford mis-pass on the wing's 50th England appearance, was the least he and his side deserved.

The second half featured more perspiration than inspiration from England. Owen Farrell's boot kept them within range before Itoje burrowed over to break France's resolve.

With the final-weekend trip to Dublin a dead rubber in title terms, will Jones opt for further surgery to his side or restore usual mainstays Elliot Daly and Jamie George who contributed to a strong final quarter?

It may be that this summer's tour of North America, while the Lions take on South Africa, will instead be the chance he takes to test some of his fringe squad members.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

334 comments

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 18:51

    Superb entertainment, best game in years.

    Huge credit to ref for being almost invisible.

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 19:02

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Along with Farrell and BV.
      Great win none the less.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:53

    One of the best adverts for our game in years, France wanted to play and so did England not a bore as in previous weeks and referee had a good game and quite an easy game to ref to be fair well played both sides - that was rugby union as good as it gets

    • Reply posted by clwydianrange, today at 19:02

      clwydianrange replied:
      Give it a couple of years and that will be a very good french team. Well done to both sides.

  • Comment posted by ichabod, today at 18:54

    England shaded a very close and high quality match. Well done.
    Just a detail but very surprised the Penaud try was not checked for a forward pass, nor even commented on.Those grass stripes on the pitch suggest it was 1-2 metres ahead.
    Final point. The magnanimity and fairness of the pundits on both sides is regularly a credit to the game.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 19:07

      steggsy replied:
      I assume that Guscott wasn't there then?

  • Comment posted by Hutch, today at 18:50

    What a game! By far the best contest of the tournament. Happy with the result but wouldn’t have begrudged the French a win if they’d edged it. Also excellent officiating by the Match Officials team, set their expectations for the players, let the game flow and got the decisions correct when needed. Wayne Barnes and his team had a good game earlier too.

    • Reply posted by Closet Scottish Identity, today at 19:16

      Closet Scottish Identity replied:
      SCO/WAL game was pretty entertaining. Don't see how this one was any better.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:50

    Wow! We do like making life interesting!! A much better performance; importantly, much more disciplined. A rip-roaring first half from both, enthralling for ANY fan, regardless of allegiance. Second half a bit scrappy, but still tense & absorbing. A slender, skinny win for ENG. A shame for a terrific FRA side that they're not still in with a chance of the GS, but they can still take the 6N...

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:51

    A magnificent advert for the game of Rugby Union....Fast, free-flowing & full of skill, with both teams going all out to win....

  • Comment posted by U14807441, today at 18:51

    What.....a......game! Best match in 6N for years! Congratulations England and very well played to France.

  • Comment posted by baynham91, today at 18:52

    Would like to highlight - with no slight on Sonja as a person at all - that Martin Bayfield led a very diplomatic and pleasant post match interview and pleased to see Watson being congratulated and Aldritt giving his piece.

    Again, no slight on Sonja's person at all and I appreciate there are less controversies today, but glad to see an interviewer having rapport with players from both sides

    • Reply posted by Catullus, today at 18:59

      Catullus replied:
      Agreed. Sonja is usually excellent but her repetitive interrogation of Farrell last week was ill-judged and provocative. She can do better.

  • Comment posted by Grandslam2018, today at 18:51

    France were amazing. Love their passing. Delighted France are back. Pity about the loss but rugby was the winner

  • Comment posted by busyliviin, today at 18:51

    What a game, best Eng performance since NZ at the world Cup. France were fantastic

  • Comment posted by No, today at 18:50

    Well played both sides .... and the ref!

    Why has it taken until NOW to play rugby????

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 19:08

      Origo replied:
      You need a team with a great 10 to start with and a will to do more than keep killing the ball

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 18:50

    Great game of open rugby. It’s the first game of the 6 Nations that England have turned up for. Plus our discipline was better. Lets hope this improvement continues against Ireland

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 19:11

      Origo replied:
      It takes two sides to want to play that type of rugby and two sets of half backs for it to happen

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 18:50

    What a fantastic game of rugby when both teams played brilliant attacking and defensive game!

    And after that performance, referee is my number 2 best ref after Wayne Barnes!

    • Reply posted by BLIMMER, today at 19:17

      BLIMMER replied:
      You're getting carried away. That was his best game by a mile. A country mile. But I hope he keeps it up

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 18:53

    Fantastic game. Hopefully Eddie realises passing instead of kicking and quick ball can work.

    • Reply posted by GM Massingbird, today at 18:58

      GM Massingbird replied:
      They kicked when there was big ground to be made, and strangely enough not kicking all of the time made that possible.

  • Comment posted by Roland F, today at 19:00

    As an Irish fan and neutral what a wonderful game of rugby. Thanks England and France especially for a sublime first half.
    Awesome

  • Comment posted by wordonstreet, today at 18:53

    Amazing what kind of game can be played when the ref looks to keep play going and not looks for the rule book on every engagement.
    I counted at least a dozen plays that last weeks ref would have blown. Interesting too Youngs got ball knocked out of his game. French scrum. Last week Itoje intentional knock on. Say no more.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:59

      U172022112003 replied:
      Dupont hit Youngs arms Itoje hit the ball, so quite rightly a France scrum.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 18:53

    I needed that ... last few games I had started to fall out of love with the game. Win or lose this was proper rugby.

  • Comment posted by Megatron79, today at 18:51

    Great win for England - bounced back by beating the best team in this year's 6N

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 18:53

    Well done England great game for the neutral

    • Reply posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 18:57

      Stealth Tax BBC replied:
      That would explain why President Macron's phone is switched off right now!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:52

    Massive win for England and a cracker of a match. Attacking rugby played with guile and cunning from both teams. Two beautiful tries from France. England were very resolute and were much better with ballin hand. A game played at pace with ball in hand is a pleasure to watch and this time England made the most of visiting the French 22. Big confidence boost for England beating a world class side.

