Rhys Patchell made his Wales debut against Japan in 2013

Pro14: Scarlets v Connacht Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Monday, 22 March Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C

Rhys Patchell will return from a four-month concussion absence in Scarlets' final Pro14 game of the season against Connacht in Llanelli on Monday.

Patchell last played for Wales as they lost to Scotland in the Six Nations at Parc y Scarlets in October, 2020, coming off the bench to do so.

But the 27-year-old suffered injuries in autumn and left the Wales camp to recover at Scarlets.

He was a travelling reserve for their defeat by Munster on Friday.

Scarlets will be bidding to secure a 2021-21 European Champions Cup spot against Connacht in their final Pro14 game of 2020-21 and welcome Sale to Parc y Scarlets in this' season's top European tournament on the weekend of 2-4 April.