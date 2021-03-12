Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rufus McLean's score helped Glasgow hit back for victory

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Glasgow Warriors (9) 30 Tries: L Jones, McLean, Seiuli Cons: Thompson 3 Pens: Thompson 3 Ospreys (15) 25 Tries: Ashley, Evans, penalty Con: Price Pen: Price 2

Glasgow Warriors staged a superb second-half comeback to keep their Champions Cup qualification hopes alive with a Pro14 victory over Ospreys.

The hosts trailed 15-9 at the interval after Lloyd Ashley's early score and a penalty try for the Welsh side.

Glasgow responded well with Lee Jones racing clear to edge them in front.

Gareth Evans crossed to restore Ospreys' lead, but Warriors hit back with tries from Rufus McLean and Aki Seiuli to secure victory.

It moves Danny Wilson's side to within seven points of third-placed Ospreys, who collected a losing bonus point and have played an extra game.

Ross Thompson kicked 15 points for Glasgow, who still have to play Dragons and Benetton in Conference A as they try to overhaul Ospreys.

Toby Booth's Swansea-based outfit round off the regular season with a trip to Dublin to face reigning champions Leinster.