Scotland could face France on 26 March

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 14 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says "there's a few things to be sorted" before his side's Six Nations meeting with France can be rearranged.

The match was scheduled for 28 February but was postponed amid an outbreak of Covid-19 in the French camp.

It is widely expected to be rearranged for Friday 26 March, but that falls outside an international window.

"I believe discussions are ongoing. I'm not sure when they'll be resolved but I hope that will be soon," said Townsend.

"We know there's a date out there on the 26th that would suit everybody and that would link it very close to the tournament, finishing just a week after the other games," he said.

"But there's a few things to be sorted, notably getting all our players available and agreeing our players' release from clubs in England and France."

After welcoming Ireland on Sunday, the Scots host Italy on 20 March, so concluding their campaign less than a week later would mean playing three Test matches in 13 days.

Indications are that Premiership Rugby is prepared to relax its rules to allow Scottish players with English clubs to play on 26 March, but it is not clear if Paris-based Racing 92 would release Finn Russell.

"For a tournament of the standing of the Six Nations, you need the best players playing against the best players who are available," added Townsend.

"We were all aware of the rules going into the tournament. There wasn't going to be a 28-0 win or a draw - it would be a delay of the game or postponement.

"We want the game played, so do France and let's hope it gets played in the next few weeks."