Flanker Cian Prendergast signed his first professional contract with Connacht this week

Pro14: Connacht v Edinburgh Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 13 March Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Connacht academy players Cian Prendergast and centre Sean O'Brien will make their first senior starts against Edinburgh on Saturday.

The pair come in among a raft of changes from the side that was narrowly defeated by Munster last weekend.

Viliame Mata and Mike Williemse come into Edinburgh's pack.

The visitors' fixture against Benetton was postponed last weekend meaning they have played two games fewer than the majority of teams in Conference B.

While Munster have already wrapped up top spot, Connacht can secure second place with any kind of win in Galway.

Edinburgh's hopes of a top three finish and a Champions Cup spot are dwindling, as they sit 14 points behind third-placed Scarlets, albeit with two games in hand.

Connacht announced 21 player contract extensions on Thursday, with internationals Finlay Bealham, Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan all committing to the 2021-22 campaign, while Alex Wootton made his loan move from Munster a permanent switch.

Flanker Prendergast is named to start just a day after signing his first professional contract with the province. Oran McNulty also signed his first senior deal, and is named among the replacements.

For Edinburgh, who have 11 players unavailable due to their involvement in Scotland's Six Nations campaign, 20-year-old fly-half Nathan Chamberlain is given the nod alongside half-back partner Charlie Shiel.

Connacht: Wootton; O'Donnell, O'Brien, Daly, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Delahunt, Aungier, Murray, Thornbury; Prendergast, Butler (capt), Masterson.

Replacements: Murphy, Duggan, Kenny, Papali'i, Oliver, Blade, Fitzgerald, McNulty.

Edinburgh: Hoyland (co-capt); Blain, Johnstone, Taylor, Sau; Chamberlain, Shiel; Schoeman (co-capt), Willemse, Atalifo, Bradbury, Davidson; Crosbie, Miller, Mata.

Replacements: Kitchen, Venter, Williams, Hodgson, Kunavula, Pyrgos, Savala, Bennett.