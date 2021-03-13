Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Julian Montoya has scored three tries in four appearances for Leicester, including two against Worcester

Injured Leicester hooker Julian Montoya will miss a significant chunk of the season, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Tigers boss Steve Borthwick has confirmed that the 27-year-old Argentina forward has "undergone a procedure" after suffering a closely-guarded lower leg injury in training.

Montoya has already missed three matches and Borthwick remains unsure how much longer he will be sidelined.

"He's been seeing a specialist. That situation is ongoing," Borthwick said.

"He is going to be out for a period of time. It's yet to be defined how long that is.

"We don't fully understand it yet, but it's going to be some weeks before he is back in," the Tigers head coach added.

Montoya, who has won 55 caps for his country, has scored three tries in four appearances for Leicester since joining the club in January from Argentine side Jaguares.

He joined the club ahead of schedule, after deciding not to play for Australian side Western Force on a short-term deal.