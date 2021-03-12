Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 14 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie is one of four changes to the Scotland team that hosts Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Back row Ritchie, who sat out the defeat by Wales through injury, is joined in the XV by wing Sean Maitland, centre Sam Johnson and prop WP Nel.

It will be Nel's first Test start since the 2019 World Cup.

Blade Thomson, Darcy Graham, James Lang and the suspended Zander Fagerson drop out of the side that lost 25-24 at Murrayfield a month ago.

Cameron Redpath, who was outstanding at centre on his debut in the opening-weekend victory against England, is still missing from the squad through injury.

Gregor Townsend's men have not played since the defeat to Wales after their meeting with France in Paris was called off because of a Covid outbreak in the French camp.

That has yet to be rearranged, but 26 March has been widely mooted as a potential date - just six days after Scotland host Italy.

"We had prepared well for our postponed game against France, and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions," said Townsend.

"Playing Ireland is always a physical affair and one that demands you keep stepping up to make tackles or contest for possession.

"They have played well in their opening three games and have some outstanding players in their squad. It should be a cracking game."

After losing their opening two games to Wales and France, Ireland go into their fourth match of the campaign on the back of a 48-10 win over Italy in Rome.

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Nel; Cummings, J Gray; Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Berghan, Gilchrist, Haining, Steele, H Jones, Graham.