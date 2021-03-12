Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff Blues Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Sunday, 14 March Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 14 March, from 19:00 GMT, BBC Two Wales and online, and later on demand

Olly Robinson makes his first start since November as one of two Cardiff Blues changes for their final away match of the Pro14 season.

Robinson replaces the injured Shane Lewis-Hughes (shoulder), who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The other change sees Keiron Assiratti getting a first start this season at tight-head prop.

Jarrod Evans, who has returned from Wales duty, is named among the replacements.

A number of players make their return from injury on the bench, including Alun Lawrence and Dillon Lewis, while Rhys Gill and Jason Harries could get their first minutes of the season.

Dai Young's side are hoping to keep their European Champions Cup qualification hopes alive with two wins from their last fixtures.

They are currently fourth in the conference, eight points behind Scarlets and six points ahead of next week's opponents Edinburgh, who have two games in hand.

"We didn't get the points we would've like against the Irish sides. but we have two more opportunities to get points on the board," Young said.

"Hopefully that will be enough for us to get into the Champions Cup."

Young has named an unchanged backline for the trip to northern Italy, with the young half-back combination of Jamie Hill and Ben Thomas retained at Evans' expense.

"We're pleased to have Jarrod back available this week, however he has only had one training day and we felt Ben deserved to hold onto the jersey with Jarrod offering his ability and experience from the replacements," Young added.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Ratuva Tavuyara, Joaquin Riera, Luca Morisi, Angelo Esposito; Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Thomas Gallo, Corniel Els, Ivan Nemer; Irné Herbst, Eli Snyman; Davide Ruggeri, Manuel Zuliani, Riccardo Favretto

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Tomas Baravalle, Tiziano Pasquali, Matteo Canali, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alberto Sgarbi, Luca Petrozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Rey Lee-Lo, Aled Summerhill; Ben Thomas, Jamie Hill; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull (capt.)

Replacements: Iestyn Harris, Rhys Gill, Dillon Lewis, James Ratti, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Jarrod Evans, Jason Harries

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Federico Vedovelli, Filippo Russo (both FIR)

TMO: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

