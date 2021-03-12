Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jamison Gibson-Park (left) and James Lowe (right) retain their starting berths with fit-again Conor Murray (centre) having to be content with a place on the bench

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Sunday, 14 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jamison Gibson-Park is retained at scrum-half for Ireland's Six Nations game against Scotland with fit-again Conor Murray named on the bench.

Gibson-Park started in the defeat by France and win over Italy after Murray was ruled out by a hamstring injury.

The starting side for Sunday's match shows three changes from the Rome game.

Keith Earls replaces Jordan Larmour at wing with Cian Healy and Rob Herring in for Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher in the front row.

James Lowe retains his wing berth as Ulster's fit-again Jacob Stockdale does not make the match day squad.

Murray's inclusion in the squad is the sole personnel change to Andy Farrell's 23 with his Munster team-mate Craig Casey, who made his debut from the bench in Rome, missing out.

Ireland will attempt to to build on their routine 48-10 win at Stadio Olimpico a fortnight ago after suffering back-to-back defeats to Wales and France at the start of the tournament.

New Zealand-born Gibson-Park, 29, will win his ninth cap by continuing his half-back partnership with captain and his Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton.

Murray, 31, and Sexton have been regular half-back partners for both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions since playing their first internationals together in 2011.

Munster man Earls - Ireland's second highest try scorer with 33 - breaks the Leinster monopoly of the backs by replacing Larmour.

Loosehead prop Healy and hooker Herring are restored to accompany tighthead Tadhg Furlong at the front of the pack after Kilcoyne and the ball-carrying Kelleher were picked for the Rome contest.

Furlong made his first international appearance in over a year in Rome after a long period of injury and retains his role with Andrew Porter again having to be content with a bench role.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Healy, Herring, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan (capt); Beirne, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Baird, Conan, Murray, Burns, Larmour.