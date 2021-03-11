Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues want to establish an Elite Performance Centre as part of a redevelopment of Pentwyn Leisure Centre.

Blues have been using the site due to the Arms Park being utilised as part of the Dragon's Heart field hospital.

Their plans will go before Cardiff Council's cabinet on Tuesday, 18 March.

"It is an exciting opportunity to deliver first class facilities for the future of the club," Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland said.

"We have been looking for a long-term site for a training ground for some time and have explored a number of options with this the ideal solution."

Long-term plans to build and manage a revamped facility housing a Community Rugby Hub and other public facilities alongside an exclusive Elite Performance Centre have been submitted to Cardiff City Council.

"These proposals will see us develop an exclusive state-of-the-art training facility for the future of Cardiff Rugby alongside an enhanced and sustainable public offering to serve the local community," Holland added.