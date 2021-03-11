Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Butler played for England at under-17, under-18 and under-20 level

Worcester Warriors centre Will Butler has signed a new, undisclosed-length deal with the Premiership club, along with lock forward James Scott.

Assistant club captain Butler, 22, and Scott, 21, both from Herefordshire, take the total of players signed up this week on new contracts to four.

"Will has had a few injuries to deal with which has been frustrating for him," said head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"But he's desperate to play and is pushing hard for a first-team place."

Scott is currently out on loan north of the border with Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro14.

"Lock is a position where we have quite a lot of depth at the moment so there is just a little bit of patience needed from Scotty," said Thomas.

"Over the last six months he has trained really hard and matured both as a player and as a bloke. But he's gone up to Glasgow and impressed the guys up there. It's a good opportunity and a good life experience for him."

Scott's flat-mate Joe Morris and fellow prop Kai Owen are the other two Warriors players to have signed new deals this week.