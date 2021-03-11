Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Virimi Vakatawa (left) and Romain Ntamack, who started France's win over England in last year's Six Nations, are both back from injury

Guinness Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Powerhouse centre Virimi Vakatawa is back in France's starting XV to face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Vakatawa, 28, missed France's first two wins of the Six Nations with a knee injury sustained on Racing 92 duty.

Elsewhere Teddy Thomas replaces the injured Gabin Villiere on the wing while Romain Taofifenua comes into the second row in place of Bernard le Roux.

Dylan Cretin is promoted ahead of Anthony Jelonch in the back row while Romain Ntamack is on the bench.

Ntamack is making his return after suffering a fractured jaw in December.

Matthieu Jalibert, who performed well in an under-strength France's Autumn Nations Cup final defeat against England last year, keeps his place at fly-half, and partners superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

The match will be France's first since their 15-13 win over Ireland in Dublin on 14 February.

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad caused their match against Scotland - scheduled for 28 February - to be postponed.

France: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Penaud; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas; Taofifenua, Willemse; Cretin, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat, Gros, Aldegheri, Cazeaux, Woki, Jelonch, Serin, Ntamack.