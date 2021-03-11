Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Referee Frank Murphy red carded Warwick in the first half of last Saturday's game at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster prop Andy Warwick has been handed a two-match ban following his red card in last weekend's Pro14 defeat by Leinster.

Warwick was sent off by referee Frank Murphy in the first half after being adjudged to have caught Leinster's Ed Byrne with a forearm to the neck area.

Murphy's decision was upheld by a three-man disciplinary panel.

Warwick will now be ruled out of Ulster's final two Pro14 games against Dragons and Zebre.

That means that his next rugby will be in the new Rainbow Cup tournament featuring Pro14 and South African clubs which is scheduled to start in April.

The all-Scottish disciplinary panel of Roddy MacLeod (Chair), Frank Hadden and Beth Dickens ruled that as the contact to the opponent's neck was secondary and there was no injury to the opponent, it merited a low-end entry point.