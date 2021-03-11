Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales flanker Aaron Shingler will make his 190th appearance in a Scarlets jersey against Munster

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Fri, 12 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C

Wales flanker Aaron Shingler makes his first Scarlets appearance in more than a year in Friday's Pro14 game at Munster.

The flanker's last Scarlets game was also at Thomond Park in February 2020, before he was side-lined by illness.

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery makes his first Munster start since being injured in January, 2020.

He is one of seven changes from the team that beat Connacht last weekend to seal a place in this season's final.

Scarlets must win to secure third spot in Conference B and with it qualification to the 2021-22 European Champions Cup.

Munster have already sealed that aim and will meet Irish rivals Leinster with the competition title at stake in the final on 27 March.

Scarlets were the last Welsh team to win at Munster in the competition, that 30-21 win coming in February, 2017.

Shingler, who has recovered from an inflammatory illness, comes in for Uzair Cassiem at blindside flanker in a back-row alongside Sione Kalamafoni and Ospreys-bound Jac Morgan.

In the front row Steff Thomas makes his first Pro14 start with loose-head prop Phil Price having picked up a knee injury in training.

Thomas, who made his league debut off the bench against Benetton last month, packs down alongside Marc Jones and South African tight-head Pieter Scholtz

Morgan Jones and Sam Lousi continue their partnership in the second row.

Scarlets third change from the thrilling 25-27 win at Edinburgh last month is at fly-half where Angus O'Brien replaces Dan Jones who is undergoing return to play concussion protocols. Centre Steff Hughes captains the side.

Centre Johnny Williams has been released from Wales duty and is named among the replacements.

Carbery has come off the bench twice in recent weeks for Munster, having struggled to recover from an ankle injury suffered before the 2019 World Cup,

Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O'Sullivan also return to the Munster starting XV.

Scarlets Head coach Glenn Delaney said: "Munster are in the final already and they will be excited by that, but we are certainly excited by the opportunity to keep building momentum and keep playing the way we are.

"For us, it is about taking steps forward, we still need points to secure Europe, that hasn't changed from a few weeks ago. Our objective is to secure our position in the Champions Cup for next year."

Line-ups

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (capt), Steff Evans; Angus O'Brien, Dane Blacker; Steffan Thomas, Marc Jones, Pieter Scholtz, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Alex Jeffries, Tevita Ratuva, Uzair Cassiem, Will Homer, Johnny Williams, Paul Asquith.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Robert O'Sullivan, Peter Martin (both IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)