Reuben Morgan Williams scores Ospreys' opening try in October's 23-15 Pro14 victory over Glasgow at Liberty Stadium

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Fri, 12 Mar Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates BBC Radio Wales

International centre Owen Watkin will start for Ospreys against Glasgow on Friday evening having been released from the Wales Six Nations squad to face Italy.

Centre Kieran Williams is missing through injury along with half-backs Rhys Webb and Stephen Myler.

Glasgow make seven changes from their 31-20 victory at Zebre including a first start for lock James Scott.

Ryan Wilson captains the side from the back-row.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth has confirmed Wales international Webb will be out for 'numerous weeks' after suffering a shoulder injury in Ospreys' 31-20 defeat at home to Dragons last Saturday. Myler has a chest injury so Luke Price comes in at fly-half.

Full-back Dan Evans captains a side which includes tight-head Ma'afu Fia making his 100th appearance for the visitors.

On the other side of the front row Garyn Phillips makes his first Ospreys start, with Nicky Smith having been called up to the Wales squad following injury to fellow Osprey Rhodri Jones.

Another loose-head, Gareth Thomas, is also unavailable with a ligament injury suffered in January's game against Glasgow.

Replacement prop Rhys Henry will make his Ospreys debut if he comes off the bench.

Warriors Head Coach Danny Wilson names an experienced pack.

Aki Seiuli returns to the matchday 23 to start at loose-head in an otherwise unchanged front row.

Leone Nakarawa partners Scott in the second row, which means Rob Harley reverts to the blindside.

Sean Kennedy is promoted from the bench to make his first start since December's meeting with Dragons, partnering fly-half Ross Thompson half-back.

A new midfield partnership sees Robbie Fergusson come back into the matchday 23 a week after being named in the Team GB Sevens training squad ahead of this summer's Olympic Games, with Nick Grigg at outside centre.

Lee Jones starts on the wing in place of the injured Cole Forbes, with Rufus McLean - called into the senior Scotland squad for the first time this week - and Ollie Smith retaining their places in the back-three.

Scum-half Jamie Dobie is released from Scotland camp to take his place amongst the replacements.

Glasgow Warriors: Ollie Smith; Rufus McLean, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Lee Jones; Ross Thompson, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli, Grant Stewart, Enrique Pieretto, James Scott, Leone Nakarawa, Rob Harley, Thomas Gordon, Ryan Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Dylan Evans, D'arcy Rae, Kiran McDonald, TJ Ioane, Jamie Dobie, Ian Keatley, Ratu Tagive.

Ospreys: Dan Evans (capt); Dewi Cross, Owen Watkin, Joe Hawkins, Keelan Giles; Luke Price, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Garyn Phillips, Ifan Phillips, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Gareth Evans.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhys Henry, Tom Botha, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Shaun Venter, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant Referees: Fin Brown, David Sutherland (both SRU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)