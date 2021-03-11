Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

In his latest BBC Wales Sport column, Liam Williams reflects on how he relaxes off the field and why he hopes Wales make hay in the Rome sunshine.

It's great to win a Triple Crown, it's always an honour, but this side wants more.

We have not talked about the Grand Slam and we are just looking at winning two more games starting against Italy this weekend.

We are not listening to any external talk about expecting a victory this weekend and then simply going on to face France.

Italy are a good team at home so we know it's going to be tough. The weather is looking nice so that's great news for us because we've got a very potent back line and we'll be looking to play some rugby on the weekend.

The first half is always a battle against Italy. They're one of the teams you have to wear down and tire them out. We would back our fitness in the second half and hopefully pick them off. Only then can any thoughts turn to France.

We all know our roles and it's pretty hard to change a winning team much when we just beat England by scoring 40 points.

I was involved in a couple of those first-half tries against England. First there was the quickly taken tap penalty by Dan Biggar and cross-kick which Josh Adams scored from.

I was seen talking to Biggs just before the kick and people have since been asking me about this and whether I told him to take the quick penalty.

I actually have no idea what I said to him then, but it was not anything to do with the kick. I can't take credit for something that I haven't done!

Then I scored after Louis Rees-Zammit had seemed to lose possession. I was hoping for the ball inside from him and I was screaming for it, but knew the ball bounced straight up at him but then it was a bit of a blur.

I saw Henry Slade was trying to tackle him, as he jumps to tackle him, I saw the ball hit his knee. So I thought this could be play on here so just carried on and scored. Always play to the whistle. What every coach tells you when you are growing up.

We deserved the win and there have only been two changes to the side with Gareth Davies replacing the injured Kieran Hardy and Cory Hill coming in.

It's a tough one for Kieran, but he has played his part in the campaign. It comes with the territory unfortunately with the injuries we pick up.

It's just one of those niggles you have to go through and he'll be back bigger and stronger. For Gareth, it's a chance for him to stick his hand up to get his shirt back.

Jake Ball can also win his 50th cap from the replacements bench on the weekend and it would be great for him before he returns to Australia to be with his family this summer.

Gaming aims

Talking of Kieran as well as losing an international team-mate, I have also lost one of my Call of Duty: Warzone squad-mates.

The internationals camp since Covid-19 has shown how important it is to be able to relax and occupy yourself off the field. Gaming is my way.

Also I don't get much chance at home because my fiancé does not let me. I spend quite a lot of time on it here in the week, in the evenings after I've done all of my work and training.

I've been playing Call of Duty for a little while. I used to play when I was back at the Scarlets. We used to finish training and the boys would come over. We used to play most nights and just chill.

I used to play a bit of Black Ops 4, but when Warzone came out, the boys started playing that and we liked it. Flying around the map in a helicopter, it's good fun.

The usual squad of four is myself and Kieran joined by Wyn Jones and Gareth Davies.

As soon as we've had food here as a squad, we have a game of cards and then we come up to the room and that's when I play.

In the Wales team hotel, Gareth is next door, Wyn is across the corridor and Kieran was the other side of Gareth.

We were all quite close and we're on the same schedule, Scott Williams likes to play with us as well. I'm happy to play with anyone but that seems to be the group at the moment. I know there's a couple of other boys who stream as well with Jim Botham and Rhys Carre on Warzone also.

Kieran is really good and Gareth is decent too. Since Kieran has left the squad I have played with him a couple of times, not so much now.

I know he's got a little one so, when he's here he hasn't got any ties, but he has to look after the little one when he's home so he hasn't been on as much, which I can totally understand. As I say, playing at home is always hard!

Wyn is the player we perhaps have to carry. He has been one of the standout performers in the Six Nations, but he definitely needs a bit of work on Warzone.

We had a couple of games this week and I have lost my head with him a bit. He was just standing on top of a building watching me get killed. 'Wyn, you're supposed to come and revive me!'.

I am not sure regular readers of this column will understand all the gaming language.

I have been asked whether some of the older boys in camp are perplexed about why we go off and play.

I think they understand it takes our mind off the rugby a bit. We do all of our work during the day on the laptops looking at moves, train all day and then it's time to switch off.

I've been live streaming my Warzone games on Twitch for the past three months. I started my profile in December and didn't have a clue how it worked. I'm up to 1.500 followers at the minute.

It allows me to engage with the public which is great. I've got my monitor where I'm looking at what I'm playing and then I have my laptop next to me that has the chat on and people are typing questions or speaking to each other.

There's always loads of questions, some to do with rugby, some not so. I try and answer them as best I can, but sometimes I'm too engrossed in the game and I miss a few.

The questions are like "how's the feeling in camp?" or "what did the boys have for food this evening?", "when are you travelling?". I was asked on Monday "are you picked?" I said "sorry I can't tell you now".

So we have to be careful when we are replying. I think people understand whatever helps you relax is best for the team.

I will be taking my Playstation 4 to Rome this weekend. Hopefully we will also be returning with that fourth Six Nations win.