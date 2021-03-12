Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England captain Owen Farrell continues in midfield with George Ford at fly-half

Guinness Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

England face Grand-Slam chasing France with pride on the line after two defeats in three matches all but ended their Six Nations title defence.

Defeat at Twickenham on Saturday could revive unwanted memories of a fifth-place finish in 2018 - England's worst Six Nations performance.

France were rocked two weeks ago by a coronavirus outbreak that meant their game with Scotland was postponed.

They are back to full strength as they play for their first game for a month.

Les Bleus will take confidence from forcing England into extra-time with a reserve side in the Autumn Nations Cup, although memories of a 44-8 loss at Twickenham in 2019 may also linger.

After victories in Italy and Ireland in February, France remain in contention for a first Grand Slam since 2010 but team manager Raphael Ibanez has told his side to focus on claiming a first competitive win over England at Twickenham since 2005.

"This game is especially magnificent for this group and they will launch fully into this challenge that awaits us," he said.

Eddie Jones' England have only beaten Italy this year and have made three changes as they seek to find the form that helped them reach the 2019 World Cup final.

There were signs of improved attacking play against Wales but indiscipline let the team down as they lost 40-24.

Subsequently a main part of their focus this week has been on eradicating avoidable penalties.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot in that last 20 against Wales with our indiscipline. If we can sort that out we're on to something good," said centre Henry Slade.

"I know it's been bit of a problem for us for a little while and we've been genuinely addressing it," he added.

"But we have to couple that with our intent to attack the game. We've still got be on the edge, you can't just go into your shells and play soft."

Team news

England make three changes from the loss to Wales in Cardiff, with Bristol's Max Malins winning a first start at full-back.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Bath second row Charlie Ewels also come in, with Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Jonny Hill dropping to the bench.

Bath wing Anthony Watson earns a 50th cap, while Bristol centre Ollie Lawrence returns to the bench.

France make four changes from the victory in Ireland in February, with fit-again Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa and club team-mate Teddy Thomas replacing Arthur Vincent and the injured Gabin Villiere.

Toulon lock Romain Taofifenua is recalled for Bernard Le Roux, who is ruled out with a muscular injury, while Lyon back row Dylan Cretin is preferred to Anthony Jelonch.

Six Nations results and fixtures England France 27 Feb: Lost 40-24 to Wales in Cardiff 28 Feb: Match v Scotland in Paris postponed 13 Feb: Beat Italy 41-18 at Twickenham 14 Feb: Beat Ireland 15-13 in Dublin 6 Feb: Lost 11-6 to Scotland at Twickenham 6 Feb: Beat Italy 50-10 in Rome Matches to come 20 March: Ireland in Dublin 20 March: Wales in Paris Date TBC: Scotland in Paris

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: On paper France look to have their strongest squad of the championship - star fly-half Romain Ntamack is available for his first game since breaking his jaw in December but starts on the bench as back-up to Mathieu Jalibert.

The visitors will of course be helped by Twickenham feeling a more neutral venue, but the question is whether France can put the Covid-19 breakout and associated controversy behind them and pick up where they left off a full month ago, as they play catch-up in this disjointed but engrossing championship.

Wales lead the Six Nations standings from France, whose game at home to Scotland was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in their camp

Line-ups

England: 15-Max Malins; 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Owen Farrell (capt), 11-Jonny May; 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-Charlie Ewels, 6-Mark Wilson, 7-Tom Curry, 8-Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-Jonny Hill, 20-Ben Earl, 21-Dan Robson, 22-Ollie Lawrence, 23-Elliot Daly

France: 15-Brice Dulin; 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud; 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont; 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Dylan Cretin, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Cyril Cazeaux, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Anthony Jelonch, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Romain Ntamack

Match facts

Head-to-head

England failed to score a first-half point in their last meeting against France in the Six Nations. It is the only time they have remained pointless in the first 40 minutes of a game since 1988.

England are on a record run of eight home Test victories against Les Bleus. They have come by an average margin of 14 points, with England scoring 3.1 tries per game.

England

England could lose three games in the same Six Nations for only the fourth time.

They have made just eight off-loads, the fewest of any team.

Second row Maro Itoje is one of only two players, along with Ireland's Tadhg Beirne, to hit 100 or more rucks at this year's Championship.

France

France have won seven of their last eight Six Nations games, including the last three in a row.

They could win three successive away games in the Six Nations for the first time since 2011.

Les Bleus have scored the opening try in 15 of their past 18 Six Nations matches, including each of the last eight.

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Touch judges: Mike Adamson (Scotland) & Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)