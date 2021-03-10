Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Miotti made his Argentina debut in a draw with Australia in December

Argentina fly-half Domingo Miotti has agreed to join Glasgow Warriors for next season.

The 24-year-old is currently with Western Force, having earned a move to Australia after two campaigns in Super Rugby with Jaguares.

In 16 appearances for the Argentine franchise, he amassed 107 points.

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said Miotti will bring a "strong kicking game and good ball handling skills" to Scotstoun.

Duncan Weir and Ross Thompson will provide competition for the number 10 jersey next term.

"I've watched some of Glasgow's games and they play a fun attacking style of rugby that I'm excited to be a part of," said Miotti, who won the first of two caps in in December's 16-16 draw with Australia in Sydney, coming off the bench to score eight points.

"My focus for this season is to give my all for the Western Force, and when the tournament is over, focus on Glasgow Warriors."

Kellock returns to Warriors

Meanwhile, former Glasgow and Scotland captain Al Kellock is to take over as managing director at Scotstoun, arriving from an interim commercial position with Scottish Rugby.

Next month he will replace Nathan Bombrys, who has led the Pro14 club since 2011 and is moving to a new position as head of international commercial projects with the governing body.