Santiago Carreras has won eight caps for the Pumas and played in his country's historic win over New Zealand and their two draws with Australia

Gloucester's Argentina back Santiago Carreras has signed an extended contract with the Premiership club.

The length of his new deal has not been revealed but he initially moved to Kingsholm in January from Jaguares until the end of this season.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for the Cherry and Whites, scoring two tries against Bristol.

"Santi has come in and really hit the ground running for us," said head coach George Skivington.

"He's hungry to play and, as you can see on the pitch, he's not one to shy away from the action.

"Santi is a brave, young player with a big future in the game, so we are really pleased that he wants to forge a career here."