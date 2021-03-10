Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Steele has scored two tries in his three Premiership appearances for Harlequins this season

Harlequins and Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele has agreed to renew his contract with the Premiership club.

Steele, 27, joined Quins from London Irish last summer and scored three tries in seven appearances during the 2019-20 season restart.

Those performances led to him being handed his Scotland debut against Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup in October.

"It was a no brainer for me to re-sign," Steele said. "It's an exciting group I'm grateful to be part of."

Steele also came off the bench to feature in Scotland's historic Six Nations victory against England at Twickenham in February.

"Getting my opportunity at Quins has helped me play some of my best rugby," he said.