Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Terrence Hepetema was shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes in the second half against Leicester

London Irish centre Terrence Hepetema has been banned for three weeks following his sending off in their defeat by Leicester Tigers.

The 29-year-old was dismissed in the 59th minute of Friday's match at Welford Road for a dangerous tackle on Tigers winger Kobus van Wyk.

Hepetema accepted the charge at a Rugby Football Union disciplinary hearing and that his action was "reckless".

The former Leicester centre will be free to play again from 30 March.

Hepetema's acceptance of the charge plus his previous clean record were taken into account by the disciplinary panel.

The starting point for his mid-range offence is a six-week ban but it was reduced to three weeks.