Jamie Roberts has won 94 caps for Wales and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has signed a new one-year contract to stay at Dragons.

Roberts joined Dragons in August 2020 after returning to Wales from South African side Stormers.

The 34-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring four tries, and has signed up for the 2021-22 season.

"This season has been a challenging one for both fans and players for obvious reasons," said Roberts.

"Although I've enjoyed every second training and playing with the Dragons squad, I really cannot wait for our fans to be able to enjoy the Rodney Parade terraces again.

"As a player, I look forward to the excitement and pressure that those crowds bring.

"To be able to perform for our supporters lies at the heart of what we're about and I'm certain all our players agree they can't wait to experience rugby matches together with you and certainly share a beer in the clubhouse after.

"The season has felt quite disjointed and despite overall match results, I strongly believe we're on an upward trajectory.

"The growth within the playing group has been evident and I've enjoyed sharing ideas and working under the current coaching group and Dean's [Ryan] leadership.

"As we continue to grow our identity and strive to improve and become even more competitive, I'm delighted to be able to play my part for another season."

Roberts has also indicated he wants to continue his role as a mentor.

"My remit when I joined was not only to help develop and accelerate the growth of many of our younger players, but more importantly to contribute the best version of myself on the playing field," added Roberts.

"The nature of our environment has meant I'm enjoying my rugby and the enthusiasm of the group has rubbed off and continues to drive my energy and love for playing.

"I feel as competitive as ever and certainly feel my body is in a good place to survive the impact of top-flight rugby for another season."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan added: "We're delighted that Jamie is going to be around for another year and that he can continue to make a big impact in our environment.

"His form this season has been outstanding and he has been a catalyst for others to raise their game around him.

"His experience has also been invaluable in stabilising younger players in our squad and they can now continue to benefit from working closely with him."