Ollie Thorley needed medical attention prior to being sent off

Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle by an independent disciplinary panel.

Thorley, 24, was sent off 28 minutes into his side's win at Wasps after clashing heads with Rob Miller in a tackle after chasing a box kick.

Thorley contested the charge but the panel upheld the red card.

The mid-range offence had a starting point of a six-week ban, with Thorley being given two weeks dispensation.

He will miss Premiership games against Leicester Tigers, Harlequins and Exeter, as well as his side's Champions Cup last 16 tie with La Rochelle.