The Principality Stadium has been used for two Six Nations matches in 2021

Dragons are in talks about moving home matches to the Principality Stadium, starting against Ulster on Saturday, 13 March.

There are concerns about the Rodney Parade surface with recent rugby and football postponements at the ground.

Newport County have already switched two League Two football games to Cardiff City Stadium this month.

The Principality Stadium is the home of the Welsh Rugby Union who own the Dragons.

The Gwent region have three home league Pro14 matches against Glasgow, Ulster and Edinburgh this month and host Northampton Saints in the Challenge Cup last 16 on the first weekend of April.

Dragons last played at the showpiece venue in the Welsh capital in April 2019 when they defeated Scarlets at Pro14's Judgement Day event.

Newport County boss Michael Flynn described Rodney Parade's pitch as the "worst" he had ever seen before two of his side's games were moved to Cardiff City Stadium.

The Principality Stadium, Wales' national rugby ground, is back in use for sport after being turned into the Dragon's Heart Hospital as part of the fight against coronavirus.