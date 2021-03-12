Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Worcester will be making their first visit to the Brentford Community Stadium - London Irish's new home since November

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish play host to a Worcester side who have not won since beating them in the first game of the season.

Centre Terrence Hepetema starts his three-game ban, while Argentina hooker Gus Creevy plays against his old club.

Premiership bottom club Worcester, already without England centre Ollie Lawrence, have three more ruled out.

Wing Chris Ashton (head), fly-half Jamie Shillcock (back) and hooker Beck Cutting (knee) all picked up injuries in the narrow home defeat by Bristol.

Winger Tom Howe, who scored a try in the season opener at Sixways against Irish in November, returns after a four-month absence, while fit-again Billy Searle is back in for Shillcock.

While Worcester are hoping to end an 11-game losing run, sixth-placed Irish have won just once in their last four matches - and lost last week at Leicester, also by just a point.

Warriors have a good record against the Exiles, having won five of their last six meetings - including their last away win, 40-25 against Irish at The Stoop in September.

London Irish: Stokes; Loader, Rona, Brophy-Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, Donnell, Phipps, Joseph, Homer.

Worcester: David; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, Howe; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Carey, A Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, Batley.

Replacements: Miller, M Thomas, Schonert, Dodd, du Preez, Simpson, Smith, O Morris.

Referee: Luke Pearce.