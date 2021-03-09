Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harrison Keddie made his league debut in 2016 against Zebre and has gone on to make 73 Dragons appearances

Dragons back-rower Harrison Keddie has signed a new long-term deal with his home region.

The 24-year-old has been a prominent performer under Dean Ryan and has captained the side this season.

Keddie follows Wales forwards Elliot Dee, Aaron Wainwright and Leon Brown in committing their futures at Rodney Parade.

"I've enjoyed my time here, especially since Dean has come in," said Keddie.

"I grew up watching this region, then I was in the Academy and now to captain this season was a very proud moment for me. I'm just really excited to see where we go forward.

"I want to keep developing in every way I can, keep performing and pushing myself forward."

Dragons director of rugby, Dean Ryan said: "Harrison has been one of our most consistent performers throughout this season and is a key senior figure in our squad.

"We want our senior players to remain here, compete and get better with the Dragons and Harrison's new contract is the latest part of that process."