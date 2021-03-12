Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Ruaridh McConnochie has 18 tries in 49 Bath appearances

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Back-rower Gary Graham plays for Newcastle after he was omitted from Scotland Six Nations duty this weekend.

Alex Tait replaces Ben Stevenson on the wing, George Wacokecoke comes in for Matias Orlando and Mark Tampin and Darren Barry come into the pack.

England wing Ruaridh McConnochie will make his 50th appearance for Bath.

He moves to left wing with Joe Cokanasiga returning on the opposite flank, while Juan Schoeman and Miles Reid come into the pack.

Bath academy prop Arthur Cordwell is in line for a Premiership debut off the bench after Jamie Bhatti joined up with Scotland.

There is also the potential for a midfield reunion of brothers Joel and Josh Matavesi, on opposite sides of the field.

Falcons and Bath both find themselves in the bottom half of the table, albeit the visitors in 10th are only seven points behind Northampton in fifth.

Newcastle: Penny; Tait, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Carreras; Hodgson, Young (c), Davison, McGuigan, Tampin, Peterson, Barry, Graham, van der Walt, Chick

Replacements: Maddison, Cooper, Mulipola, Robinson, Hardie, Schreuder, Connon, Matavesi

Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Joseph, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Schoeman, Dunn, Thomas, 4. McNally (c), Stooke, Reid, Underhill, Mercer

Replacements: Walker, Cordwell, Judge, Ellis, Staddon, Fox, Schoeman, Rokoduguni

Referee: Ian Tempest.