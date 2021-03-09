Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's Maro Itoje conceded five penalties in the side's round three loss to Wales

Guinness Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

England have vowed to "keep playing on the edge" when France visit Twickenham on Saturday, despite the side's lack of discipline costing them in the Six Nations so far.

England shipped 15 penalties in the defeat by Scotland, before conceding another 14 against Wales last time out.

Defence coach John Mitchell says England need to be "smarter", but cannot play with any less intensity.

"At no point will we stop playing on the edge," he told BBC Sport.

"We are working really hard at improving our awareness, and have some education this week with referees being in [camp].

"Hopefully through growing our awareness - and getting the hard lesson - it will put us in good stead going forward."

Flanker Tom Curry added: "We're pushing our discipline in terms of making sure it is good in training, and the coaches are hot on it.

"It's not like suddenly it's a big issue, we are doing it, and sometimes games happen like that.

"It's about keeping on pushing it, and being smart with it."