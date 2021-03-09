Kai Owen played for Coventry against Saracens in a pre-season friendly in February on a one-match loan deal

Worcester prop forward Kaki Owen has signed a new undisclosed-length deal to remain with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old, who signed his first full deal in 2020, has made 10 appearances, as well as being loaned to Birmingham Moseley, Hartpury, Yorkshire Carnegie and Coventry.

"I have no doubt that there will be good growth in his game next season," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"Unfortunately Kai's game time has been limited because of the Covid factor."

The Shropshire-born former England Under-20s loose-head prop initially left Sixways after being released from the junior academy. But his form back in club rugby in Shropshire for Newport and at county level for the North Midlands earned him a second chance.

"Front row forwards do take time to mature," said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas. "But Kai is very clear about what he needs to do to improve and get where he wants to be.

"The job description for front rowers is to do the ugly, unseen parts of rugby. But he works very hard and we are excited about his potential. He showed good resilience to come back into the academy programme having been rejected. He is very explosive and someone who is genetically gifted."

Warriors are currently at the foot of the Premiership table, having not won since the opening weekend, but they have picked up a losing bonus point in four of their past seven games.

But they are already targeting next season, having so far made six signings, props Christian Judge and Jack Owlett and hooker Scott Baldwin, as well as Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe and two scrum-halves, Gloucester and England scrum-half Willi Heinz and Bath's Will Chudley,