European Challenge Cup last 16 draw: Dragons v Saints, Ospreys v Newcastle, L Irish v Blues
All three Welsh sides in the European Challenge Cup will face English opposition in the last 16.
Dragons will host Northampton while Ospreys host Newcastle and Cardiff Blues travel to London Irish.
Harlequins will host Ulster, Bath travel to Italy to face Zebre, Leicester host Connacht and Glasgow Warriors are away at Montpellier.
There could be three all-English quarter-finals should all six Premiership teams win their games.
The tournament's structure has been reconfigured as a result of Covid-19 cancellations last autumn.
The eight Challenge Cup sides with the best record from the two group games that were played have been drawn alongside the eight Champions Cup sides with the poorest record from their pool matches.
Last-16 ties - to be played on 2/3/4 April 2021
Dragons v Northampton Saints
Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons
London Irish v Cardiff Blues
Harlequins v Ulster
Benetton v Agen
Zebre v Bath
Leicester Tigers v Connacht
Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors
Quarter-finals - to be played on 9/10/11 April
Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Benetton/Agen
Dragons/Northampton v Harlequins/Ulster
Zebre/Bath v London Irish/Cardiff Blues
Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons