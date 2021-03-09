Shane Lewis-Hughes: Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker to miss rest of season

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Shane Lewis-Hughes
Shane Lewis-Hughes played for Wales in last year's Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes will miss the the rest of the season after having an operation on a shoulder injury.

Cardiff Blues said Lewis-Hughes had "successful surgery" on Monday and faces "a recovery period of five to six months".

The 23-year-old has won three caps for Wales, making his debut at blindside flanker in October's loss to Scotland.

He was left out of Wales' squad for this year's Six Nations.

Top Stories