Shane Lewis-Hughes played for Wales in last year's Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes will miss the the rest of the season after having an operation on a shoulder injury.

Cardiff Blues said Lewis-Hughes had "successful surgery" on Monday and faces "a recovery period of five to six months".

The 23-year-old has won three caps for Wales, making his debut at blindside flanker in October's loss to Scotland.

He was left out of Wales' squad for this year's Six Nations.