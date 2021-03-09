Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster defeated Harlequins 34-10 when the sides last met two years ago

Ulster will take on English side Harlequins at the Stoop next month in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

The winners of the match on the weekend of 2/3/4 April will face the Dragons or Northampton Saints away in the quarter-finals a week later.

Ulster defeated Harlequins in both European Champions Cup encounters between the sides in December 2019.

It included a memorable 25-24 last-gasp victory at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster's focus shifts to the European campaign after Saturday's defeat by Leinster ended their hopes of making the Pro14 final.

Dan McFarland's team dropped into the Challenge Cup having lost their two Champions Cup group games.

Connacht face a trip to twice European Cup winners Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup, with the winners facing Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons in the last eight.

Leinster will host Toulon while Munster have been drawn to face Toulouse in the round of 16 draw of the Champions Cup.

The Irish pair had been guaranteed home ties in today's draw after winning both pool matches they had played prior to the suspension of the competition.

However, away quarter-final games await both Irish provinces should they progress.

Should Leinster overcome Toulon, they will be away to the winners of the Exeter Chiefs-Lyon encounter, meaning a possible quarter-final trip to Sandy Park to take on the reigning champions.

Munster, meanwhile, will be rewarded with an away quarter-final against the winners of Wasps v Clermont Auvergne.