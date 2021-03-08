Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Doris produced a man-of-the-match display against Scotland in December but had to pull out of the Ireland squad before the Six Nations opener against Wales

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster has said Ireland back row Caelan Doris could make a return to action "within the next month".

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said last month that Doris would be out for the "foreseeable future" because of concussion symptoms.

However Lancaster sounded a more optimistic note on Monday.

"We're hopeful he can get back playing again soon. Within the next month," Lancaster told RTE.

The Leinster senior coach added that Doris "is on the road to recovery".

"It's like a progressive return to play on the back of a concussion.

"It depends on the reaction. He's certainly making moves in the right direction. Physically, he's in great shape. We're optimistic."

The back row looked set to be a key player for Ireland in this year's Six Nations after starring in their autumn games but had to pull out of the squad before the Wales opener.

Doris was concussed on his Ireland debut against Scotland a year ago. But he went on to be one of the team's most impressive performers during the autumn campaign, which included a man-of-the-match display against the Scots.

Leinster have already set up a Pro14 final against their Irish rivals Munster with two games to spare after beating Ulster 38-19 in Belfast on Saturday evening.