A Lions team would symbolise further progress for the women's game after a Barbarians team was formed in 2017

A women's British and Irish Lions tour has moved a step closer after insurance company Royal London agreed to fund a feasibility study into the idea.

Lions bosses held talks with the home unions about the creation of a women's tour in 2019.

British and Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley described the study as "an important first step".

In 2019, Calveley said a women's tour was a case of "when, not if".

The men's team has been touring since 1888 and are due to tour South Africa in July and August, but other plans are being explored because of the coronavirus pandemic.