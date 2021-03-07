Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Stockdale missed Ireland's first three games with a knee injury

Fit-again Jacob Stockdale has returned to the Ireland squad for Sunday's Six Nations encounter with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Stockdale missed Ireland's first three games through injury but returned in Ulster's Pro14 win over Ospreys.

Stockdale, 24, also started for the province in Saturday's 38-19 defeat by Leinster in Belfast.

Shane Daly will stay with Munster while Leinster's Josh van der Flier will go through return to play protocols.

In a squad update released on Monday, Irish Rugby also confirmed that there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in Pro14 fixtures over the weekend.

Ireland recovered from losing their opening two games to Wales and France with a commanding 48-10 victory over Italy in Rome last time out.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Ed Byrne, Jack Conan, Will Connors, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jacob Stockdale.