Darryl Marfo played a couple of Champions Cup games for Ospreys and also featured in the Pro14

Leicester Tigers have signed Scotland international loose-head prop Darryl Marfo on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since a short spell with Welsh Pro14 side Ospreys last season.

Marfo began his professional career at Harlequins, and has also spent time at London Welsh, Bath and Edinburgh, where he made his Test debut for Scotland.

"He is an international player who has experience in the Premiership," Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said. external-link

"It's important we continue to promote competitiveness within our ranks for places in the team."

Leicester have also agreed new deals, of undisclosed length, with England Under-18 loose-head prop James Whitcombe, versatile back Dan Kelly and forward Ollie Chessum.

Whitcombe, 20, is the son of former Tigers forward Martin and great-grandson of former Bradford and Great Britain rugby league forward Frank Whitcombe.

Ireland Under-20 international Kelly, 19, has played eight senior games for the Premiership club since he joined from Loughborough University last year.

Lock or back-rower Chessum, 20, joined in the summer of 2020 from Championship club Nottingham Rugby and has played five games.