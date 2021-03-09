I have watched Owen Farrell's interaction with Pascal Gauzere after Josh Adams' try several times, and I still don't know what Farrell could have done differently.

The awarding of that try was a grievous injustice to England, and in the circumstances I thought Farrell handled himself well.

As a captain, in high-pressure and emotional moments, there is nothing more infuriating than a referee refusing to engage with you.

Clearly in that situation Gauzere didn't want to hear from him. Owen tried a couple of times and Gauzere was just not interested in having the conversation.

There is a real problem emerging with younger referees who are not as approachable as they should be. They think they have to be this ultra-disciplinarian figure, which creates the perception that it is all about them. There needs to be an understanding that they are a part of the game, and the flow of the game, alongside the players.

If you look at the way Nigel Owens or Wayne Barnes would approach a situation like that; they would let you have a couple of words, they would explain their decision to you, and that would be it.

A captain needs to have a clear line of communication with the ref, if you don't have that then you're getting told by the coaches in the stands, never mind the crowd, that you need to go and have a word.

The referee's job is to officiate, and it is a tough job, but the captain's job is to ask some questions. If they are denied that, the captain is denied a core part of their role.

An understanding between the captain and the referee benefits the game

When a captain talks to a referee they are not expecting to change the decision, rather they are hoping to get their point across so that the next time a similar situation occurs the ref is at least open to looking at it from their perspective.

When the referee refuses to engage all that happens is the communication breaks down and everyone in your team becomes frustrated, and that invariably leads to you conceding more penalties.

I captained many sides when Romain Poite was refereeing, and when I thought he made the wrong call I would ask him what happened and he would often remind me that it was a fast-moving game and that he was trying his best, that always helped defuse the situation, you can't really argue with that.

I liked being refereed by him. There were times when I was fuming at what I felt was a poor decision, but he was approachable and respectful of that fact that you have a job to do as captain - and that goes a long way to improving not only that relationship, but to providing clarity for both teams.

Ireland's win in Rome about more than a big scoreline

This two-week period leading into the Scotland game will have been a lot more pleasant in the Ireland camp than the fortnight that followed the France defeat.

A win against Italy always comes with the caveat that it was "only Italy", which is true - but it doesn't mean Ireland did not get a lot right.

The scoreline was impressive, but the nuts and bolts of the performance will be what pleased Ireland the most. Their shape, set-piece and defence were all very good and Italy never got to grips with their variety in attack.

Of course, Scotland are going to ask a lot more questions and they are going to require Ireland to be a lot more disciplined and trusting of their own gameplan.

There will be a lot of pressure up front. When you feel you are under pressure and the gain-line is hard to get over, sometimes all you want to do as a back row is go in and help, but actually you are causing more problems because you are narrowing the attack, so they've got to stay wider. Resist that urge and hold the shape.

Scotland are not the side of a few years ago, their improvement has been impressive and their historical weaknesses are now no longer.

In the last two years Scotland's pack has improved significantly

Over the last five years there has been a feeling that if you get on top of Scotland up front, you can dominate them.

Look at our 2019 World Cup opener against them in Yokohama, we just scrummed and mauled them into submission, once we had gained the ascendancy in the physicality department we knew we had control, and they couldn't wrestle it off us.

Judging by what we have seen from them in their opening two games, they now have a lot more teeth up front.

Ireland will of course be well aware of this, but it still might come as a shock when they come up against a Scottish side they have been bossing up front for years, knowing that was the best way to beat them.

It is not going to be that straightforward now. Their defence is aggressive at getting off the line, and they will look to move the ball.

Moving Scotland out of their shape the key for Ireland

There's much to be wary of but Ireland won't be fearful, they will have identified several areas where they feel they can get the upper hand.

For example Scotland's defence is very good, but if you can move the point of contact on them that will force them to make decisions within their own system.

Ireland are going to have to look for tip-ons, for offloads and balls out the back in order to move Scotland around.

They need to play smart, they need to trust their set-up and know they can get around the Scottish defence.

There is yardage to be had down the Scottish flanks, but you have got to be physical enough to create the space, and brave enough to attack it.